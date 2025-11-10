AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.6670. 9,031,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 7,778,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $881.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 446,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 601,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 438,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

