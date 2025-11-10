Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.09. 37,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 78,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Venu Stock Down 7.2%

The stock has a market cap of $513.96 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venu

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VENU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Venu by 199.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venu in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venu by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Venu by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Venu by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Venu

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

