GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 45.5% – Should You Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 45.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 77,472,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,837% from the average session volume of 1,569,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Down 45.5%

The company has a market cap of C$30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.