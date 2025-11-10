Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 36100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. Barclays raised Galp Energia SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Santander cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Galp Energia SGPS Stock Performance
Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.90%.The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia SGPS SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Galp Energia SGPS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. Galp Energia SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.
Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
