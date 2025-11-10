Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.72 and last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 22450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price target on Dexterra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The stock has a market cap of C$665.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.

