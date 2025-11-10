Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.72 and last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 22450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price target on Dexterra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.
View Our Latest Analysis on DXT
Dexterra Group Price Performance
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.
