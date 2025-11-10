Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 10.3%

NYSE:SMC traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.39. 141,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,924. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $439.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5,417.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 608.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

