KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Fearnley Fonds lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

NYSE KNOP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 141,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,595. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $338.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of -0.02.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $87.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 220.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 143,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

