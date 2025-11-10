Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.53, for a total transaction of $305,942.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,758 shares in the company, valued at $55,453,735.74. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $324,590.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $357,560.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $343,980.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total value of $335,594.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total value of $322,112.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total transaction of $325,150.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total transaction of $342,370.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.83, for a total transaction of $353,962.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $365,792.00.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.99. The stock had a trading volume of 519,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,573. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 720,322 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,224,000 after purchasing an additional 711,893 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after purchasing an additional 589,424 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

