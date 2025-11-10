Brian Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,583.05. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
L.B. Foster Price Performance
Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $292.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. L.B. Foster Company has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $29.77.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on FSTR
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.
Featured Articles
