Brian Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,583.05. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $292.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. L.B. Foster Company has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $29.77.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSTR

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.