James Mccollum Acquires 10,500 Shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Stock

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) Director James Mccollum acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $239,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,295. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LENZ traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $23.19. 1,048,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,223. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $725.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LENZ shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $123,758,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,511,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after buying an additional 741,477 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,122,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

