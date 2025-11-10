Rory Read Sells 258,214 Shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Rory Read sold 258,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,931,440.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,879,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,059.28. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.47. 1,265,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 541.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 69.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2,480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

