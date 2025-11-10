Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,192,520.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,930,745.20. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35.

On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $1,229,542.65.

On Monday, October 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $1,159,024.65.

On Monday, October 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,205,551.20.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,163,776.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $159.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -224.12, a PEG ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $144.32 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.41.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,483 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Atlassian by 21.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,894,000 after buying an additional 523,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Capital One Financial lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

