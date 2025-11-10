Scott James Morris Sells 63,135 Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) President Scott James Morris sold 63,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $3,485,683.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 160,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,879.96. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 1,386,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.52. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $288.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.73 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.44%.Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Freshpet from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 1,388.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

