Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $3,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 204,973 shares in the company, valued at $61,791,160.58. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.93. 8,876,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.93 and a 200-day moving average of $312.01. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

