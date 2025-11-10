Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Trading 12.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.49 and last traded at $90.4010. 2,583,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 1,026,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Throsby acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.37 per share, with a total value of $1,787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,868.34. The trade was a 90.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.61 per share, with a total value of $120,901.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,951.80. This trade represents a 27.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

