First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 56322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.48.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.4076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $529,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

