First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 56322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $691.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.4076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
