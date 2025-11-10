Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.05 and last traded at $166.46, with a volume of 222126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,058.36. This represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

