Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.14 and last traded at C$33.13, with a volume of 24518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.80.
Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.57.
Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Company Profile
The investment objective of HCAL is to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before the deduction of fees and expenses, a multiple of the performance of a rules-based, variable-weight Canadian bank index. HCAL will seek to achieve its investment objective by borrowing cash to invest in and hold a proportionate share of, or a sampling of the constituent securities of, the Solactive Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index in order to track approximately 1.25x the performance of such Index.
