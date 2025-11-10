Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$204.50 and last traded at C$200.09, with a volume of 7541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$197.49.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

