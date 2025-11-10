Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.9180, but opened at $118.7340. Straumann shares last traded at $118.7340, with a volume of 669 shares traded.
Straumann Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.