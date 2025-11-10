Stellar V Capital (NASDAQ:SVCC) Releases Earnings Results

Stellar V Capital (NASDAQ:SVCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Stellar V Capital Trading Down 0.1%

Stellar V Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.34. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,408. Stellar V Capital has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $223.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellar V Capital by 46.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 314,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellar V Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellar V Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,558,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stellar V Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Stellar V Capital Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 12, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

Featured Stories

