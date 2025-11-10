Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lendway had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDWY traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Lendway has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lendway in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lendway presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

