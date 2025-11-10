Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 64.76%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHKR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,125. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1,689.0%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.