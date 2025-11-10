KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 842,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,981. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $31,349.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 122,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,017.10. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $115,536.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,793.76. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,856 shares of company stock valued at $374,910. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,501,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 816.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

