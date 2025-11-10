Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 1,383,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,084. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 289.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

