Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 1,383,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,084. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

View Our Latest Report on CLDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 289.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Earnings History for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.