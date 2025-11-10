Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. 3,123,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,573. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.58, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,819.24. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,654.35. This trade represents a 7.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.