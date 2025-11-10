Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

WLKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.48. 134,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $651.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 4.34%.The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Gilson bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $201,102.72. The trade was a 104.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

