Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 450 price objective on the stock.

TATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 590 to GBX 390 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 to GBX 540 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 460.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.9%

TATE traded up GBX 3.40 on Friday, hitting GBX 388.40. 2,510,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,257. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 358 and a twelve month high of GBX 775.50. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 504.90.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tate & Lyle will post 51.3392857 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider Nick Hampton bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, with a total value of £92,250. Also, insider Steve Foots purchased 16,000 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 370 per share, with a total value of £59,200. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

