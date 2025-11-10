Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Shares of PI traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,946. Impinj has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $247.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -364.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $54,357.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,237.60. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,951 shares of company stock worth $63,713,831. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,840,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 304.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,184,000 after buying an additional 731,817 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 214,792 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $12,160,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,839,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

