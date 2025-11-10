ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ExlService Stock Up 0.2%

EXLS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 802,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

