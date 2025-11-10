Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Issues Earnings Results

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Mobile Infrastructure updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Mobile Infrastructure Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ BEEP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.27. 70,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.52. Mobile Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 60,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEEP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

