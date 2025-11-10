AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.
Shares of YYAI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 1,988,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,875. The stock has a market cap of $371,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -2.12. AiRWA has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $274.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03.
AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. AiRWA had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.04%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YYAI. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in AiRWA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AiRWA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AiRWA in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.
