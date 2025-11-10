Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $269.43. 41,241,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,932,801. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.5% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 46,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 301,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 234,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

