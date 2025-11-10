Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Annexon Trading Up 3.5%

ANNX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 814,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 469,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Annexon by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 414,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 46.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Annexon by 64.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

