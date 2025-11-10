Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Stock Price

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claritev in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Claritev during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Claritev in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Claritev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claritev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claritev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,483,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
