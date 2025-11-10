Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49, Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of HNRG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $860.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 234,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,136.78. The trade was a 9.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,062 shares of company stock worth $7,232,705. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 80.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNRG. B. Riley lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.