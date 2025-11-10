Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Releases Earnings Results

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ FRD traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Friedman Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

