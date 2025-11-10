Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Releases Earnings Results

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.50%.
Friedman Industries Stock Up 4.4%
NASDAQ FRD traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.49.
Friedman Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Friedman Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
