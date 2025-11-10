Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 231,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 327,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.03.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
