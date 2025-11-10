Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $32.8160. 484,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,052,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $429,118.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,109 shares in the company, valued at $29,568,578.51. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,356.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,765.40. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $21,679,784. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 20,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vital Farms by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 43.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 18.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

