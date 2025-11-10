Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 and last traded at GBX 0.09, with a volume of 22207834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.