Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 and last traded at GBX 19.02, with a volume of 12017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.79. The firm has a market cap of £15.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.46.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP.

Featured Stories

