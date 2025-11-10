Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,649,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 621,506 shares.The stock last traded at $50.2950 and had previously closed at $50.29.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

