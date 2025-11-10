Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$188.67 and last traded at C$189.60, with a volume of 191579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$192.99.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$265.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$223.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$249.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE.

