Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.5150 and last traded at $9.5150, with a volume of 3068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

