ING Group (NYSE:ING) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.2850, with a volume of 1050288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ING. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ING Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ING Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ING Group by 83.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ING Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ING Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 308,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 68,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ING Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 48,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

