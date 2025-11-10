One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 4, with a volume of 100310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75.

One Media iP Group Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market cap of £8.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.05.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.