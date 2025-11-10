Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 25.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.40.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

