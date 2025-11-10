Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

SNDK has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $59.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock traded up $28.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.95. 14,559,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,214. Sandisk has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $270.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -461.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $423,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,300,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,488,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.