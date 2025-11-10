ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Earnings Results

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. ON24 had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. ON24 updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.060 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 152,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.66. ON24 has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Insider Activity

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 20,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $111,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 583,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,110.76. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $25,436.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,279.76. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 157,441 shares of company stock worth $864,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ON24 by 36.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 34.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

