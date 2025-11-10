CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.15, Zacks reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,593. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,789.91. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 138.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.